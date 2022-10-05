Danaher (DHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $282.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 2.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, down 6.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.09 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.40 per share and revenue of $30.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.48% and +3.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Danaher currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.75, which means Danaher is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



