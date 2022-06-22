Danaher (DHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $245.91, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 3.23% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.35, down 4.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.32 billion, up 1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.31 per share and revenue of $30.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.59% and +3.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Danaher currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.16, so we one might conclude that Danaher is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.71 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.