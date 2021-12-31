Danaher (DHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Danaher (DHR) closed at $329.01, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 3.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 2.36% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.76 billion, up 14.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.85 per share and revenue of $29.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.1% and +30.47%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Danaher currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Danaher's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.01.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.