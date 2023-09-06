Danaher (DHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $256.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 0.69% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 0.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.63 billion, down 13.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.88 per share and revenue of $28.49 billion, which would represent changes of -18.9% and -9.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower within the past month. Danaher is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Danaher is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.83.

We can also see that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

