Danaher (DHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $249.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 5.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 4.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.04 billion, down 8.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $30.05 billion, which would represent changes of -7.4% and -4.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Danaher is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

We can also see that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

