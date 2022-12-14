Danaher (DHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $274.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had gained 2.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 0.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.63 billion, down 6.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.53 per share and revenue of $30.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.78% and +4.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Danaher is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.47, which means Danaher is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 2.19 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.