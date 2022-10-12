Danaher (DHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed at $251.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 9.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 11.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.09 billion, down 1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.40 per share and revenue of $30.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.48% and +3.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Danaher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Danaher is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.5, which means Danaher is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DHR has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



