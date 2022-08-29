Danaher (DHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Danaher (DHR) closed the most recent trading day at $276.69, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 3.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 2.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, down 6.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.09 billion, down 1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

DHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.40 per share and revenue of $30.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.48% and +3.19%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Danaher is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.42.

Meanwhile, DHR's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.