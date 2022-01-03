Danaher Corporation's (NYSE:DHR) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Danaher's (NYSE:DHR) stock is up by a considerable 10% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Danaher's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Danaher is:

13% = US$5.8b ÷ US$43b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.13.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Danaher's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Danaher's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. This certainly adds some context to Danaher's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Danaher's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 32% in the same period.

NYSE:DHR Past Earnings Growth January 3rd 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Danaher is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Danaher Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Danaher's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 18% (implying that it retains 82% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Danaher is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 12% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Danaher's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

