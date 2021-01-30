Danaher Corporation Just Recorded A 5.2% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last week reported its latest full-year results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$22b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Danaher surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$4.89 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:DHR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Following the latest results, Danaher's 16 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$25.9b in 2021. This would be a solid 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 23% to US$6.10. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$25.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.41 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$258, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Danaher analyst has a price target of US$284 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$138. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Danaher's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.9%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.4% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Danaher is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Danaher's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$258, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Danaher going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Danaher , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.