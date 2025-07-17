Danaher Corporation (DHR) Opinions on Recent Stock Slump and Strategic Partnerships

Recent discussions on X about Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) have centered around the company's stock performance and strategic partnerships. Many users have noted a recent slump in the stock price, with some highlighting it reaching a five-week low, reflecting broader market concerns or sector-specific challenges. There’s also buzz about the company's innovative moves, particularly a new collaboration aimed at advancing precision medicine diagnostics.

Additionally, sentiment on X includes optimism about Danaher’s long-term potential, with several posts praising its historical growth and business model rooted in continuous improvement. Some discussions point to analyst upgrades and raised price targets as reasons for renewed interest. The upcoming quarterlyearnings callis another focal point, with anticipation building around how the company will address recent trends.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Danaher Corporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHR stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Danaher Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Danaher Corporation insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN M RALES (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $245,919,390 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAUL RILEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,805 shares for an estimated $3,129,424 .

. BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541

ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Danaher Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 917 institutional investors add shares of Danaher Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 1,162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Danaher Corporation Government Contracts

We have seen $179,899,622 of award payments to $DHR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Danaher Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHR in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Danaher Corporation, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DHR forecast page.

Danaher Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $275.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $226.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $225.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Catherine Schulte from Baird set a target price of $225.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 04/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.