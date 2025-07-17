Danaher Corporation (DHR) Opinions on Recent Stock Slump and Strategic Partnerships

Recent discussions on X about Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) have centered around the company's stock performance and strategic partnerships. Many users have noted a recent slump in the stock price, with some highlighting it reaching a five-week low, reflecting broader market concerns or sector-specific challenges. There’s also buzz about the company's innovative moves, particularly a new collaboration aimed at advancing precision medicine diagnostics.
Additionally, sentiment on X includes optimism about Danaher’s long-term potential, with several posts praising its historical growth and business model rooted in continuous improvement. Some discussions point to analyst upgrades and raised price targets as reasons for renewed interest. The upcoming quarterlyearnings callis another focal point, with anticipation building around how the company will address recent trends.
Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.
Danaher Corporation Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DHR stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS sold up to $100,000 on 06/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 06/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 05/15, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
Danaher Corporation Insider Trading Activity
Danaher Corporation insiders have traded $DHR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN M RALES (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $245,919,390.
- CHRISTOPHER PAUL RILEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,805 shares for an estimated $3,129,424.
- BRIAN W ELLIS (Senior Vice President - GC) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,277,541
- ALAN G SPOON sold 550 shares for an estimated $113,553
Danaher Corporation Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 917 institutional investors add shares of Danaher Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 1,162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,585,239 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,349,973,995
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,895,671 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,208,612,555
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,940,823 shares (-85.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,012,868,715
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,618,119 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $741,714,395
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,160,337 shares (+709.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $647,869,085
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,131,219 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $641,899,895
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,757,021 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $565,189,305
Danaher Corporation Government Contracts
We have seen $179,899,622 of award payments to $DHR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OTA - PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE: ESTABLISHING A PLATFORM FOR DIAGNOSIS AND SURVEILLANCE OF EMERGIN...: $31,926,876
- MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR SARS-COV-2: $3,970,565
- POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION (PCR) DIAGNOSTIC TESTING FOR VISN 2 DOWNSTATE: $3,781,390
- IN-VITRO REAGENTS: $3,103,391
- CEPHEID MOLECULAR TESTING: $2,992,273
Danaher Corporation Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHR in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
Danaher Corporation Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $DHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $275.0 on 07/11/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $226.0 on 07/08/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $225.0 on 06/24/2025
- Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 04/23/2025
- Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 04/23/2025
- Catherine Schulte from Baird set a target price of $225.0 on 04/23/2025
- Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 04/23/2025
