Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Danaher Corporation (DHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $316, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHR was $316, representing a -5.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $333.96 and a 52.08% increase over the 52 week low of $207.79.

DHR is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Illumina, Inc. (ILMN). DHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.51. Zacks Investment Research reports DHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.36%, compared to an industry average of 26.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dhr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 11.74% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of DHR at 8.23%.

