Dividends
DHR

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Danaher Corporation (DHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $205.2, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHR was $205.2, representing a -2.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $210.58 and a 71.57% increase over the 52 week low of $119.60.

DHR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). DHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.67. Zacks Investment Research reports DHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 23.84%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DHR as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
  • Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
  • Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
  • Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
  • AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PIO with an increase of 17.78% over the last 100 days. IHI has the highest percent weighting of DHR at 8.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHR

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular