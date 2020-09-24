Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

Danaher Corporation (DHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $205.2, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHR was $205.2, representing a -2.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $210.58 and a 71.57% increase over the 52 week low of $119.60.

DHR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). DHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.67. Zacks Investment Research reports DHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 23.84%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHR as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PIO with an increase of 17.78% over the last 100 days. IHI has the highest percent weighting of DHR at 8.27%.

