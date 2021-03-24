Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Danaher Corporation (DHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHR was $220.32, representing a -11.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $248.86 and a 77.99% increase over the 52 week low of $123.78.

DHR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). DHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.87. Zacks Investment Research reports DHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.86%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHR as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 17.36% over the last 100 days. IHI has the highest percent weighting of DHR at 8.08%.

