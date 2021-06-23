Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Danaher Corporation (DHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $267.04, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHR was $267.04, representing a -0.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $267.72 and a 58.4% increase over the 52 week low of $168.59.

DHR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). DHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.35. Zacks Investment Research reports DHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.46%, compared to an industry average of 22.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHR as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (DHR)

Invesco Global Water ETF (DHR)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (DHR)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (DHR)

First Trust Water ETF (DHR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 13.27% over the last 100 days. IHI has the highest percent weighting of DHR at 9.97%.

