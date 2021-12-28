Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Danaher Corporation (DHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $327.41, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHR was $327.41, representing a -1.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $333.96 and a 55.01% increase over the 52 week low of $211.22.

DHR is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). DHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.89. Zacks Investment Research reports DHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 56.08%, compared to an industry average of 32.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dhr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CWS with an increase of 9.61% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of DHR at 7.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.