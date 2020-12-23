Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Danaher Corporation (DHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $222.93, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHR was $222.93, representing a -10.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $248.32 and a 86.4% increase over the 52 week low of $119.60.

DHR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). DHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.94. Zacks Investment Research reports DHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 36.4%, compared to an industry average of -20.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DHR as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PTH with an increase of 22.25% over the last 100 days. IHI has the highest percent weighting of DHR at 8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.