Danaher Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.21 billion, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $2.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $8.37 billion from $8.15 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.21 Bln. vs. $1.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.99 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q4): $8.37 Bln vs. $8.15 Bln last year.

