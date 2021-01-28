Danaher Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.20 billion, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $1.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.8% to $6.76 billion from $4.87 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $2.08 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $6.76 Bln vs. $4.87 Bln last year.

