Danaher Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.55 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $7.66 billion from $7.23 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.55 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.10 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q3): $7.66 Bln vs. $7.23 Bln last year.

