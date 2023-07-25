News & Insights

Markets
DHR

Danaher Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

July 25, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.106 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $1.658 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $7.157 billion from $7.751 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.106 Bln. vs. $1.658 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.01 -Revenue (Q2): $7.157 Bln vs. $7.751 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.