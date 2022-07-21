Danaher Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.66 billion, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $1.74 billion, or $2.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $7.75 billion from $7.22 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.66 Bln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.25 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.35 -Revenue (Q2): $7.75 Bln vs. $7.22 Bln last year.

