Danaher Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.68 billion, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $1.66 billion, or $2.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $7.69 billion from $6.86 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.31 vs. $2.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.66 -Revenue (Q1): $7.69 Bln vs. $6.86 Bln last year.

