Danaher Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.09 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $1.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $5.80 billion from $5.95 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.09 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.80 Bln vs. $5.95 Bln last year.

