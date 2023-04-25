Danaher Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.43 billion, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $2.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $7.17 billion from $7.69 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.94 vs. $2.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.25 -Revenue (Q1): $7.17 Bln vs. $7.69 Bln last year.

