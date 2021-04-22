Danaher Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.66 billion, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $0.58 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 58.1% to $6.86 billion from $4.34 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $2.52 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q1): $6.86 Bln vs. $4.34 Bln last year.

