Danaher Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $575.5 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $327.3 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $4.34 billion from $4.22 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $4.34 Bln vs. $4.22 Bln last year.

