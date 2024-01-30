Danaher Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.08 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $2.21 billion, or $2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $6.41 billion from $7.13 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.08 Bln. vs. $2.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $2.99 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.41 Bln vs. $7.13 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.