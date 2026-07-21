Danaher Corp. Reveals Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $870 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $555 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $6.265 billion from $5.936 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $870 Mln. vs. $555 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $6.265 Bln vs. $5.936 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 2 % To 3 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.45 To $ 8.60 Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 4 %

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