News & Insights

Markets
DHR

Danaher, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Partner To Improve Patient Safety In Early Clinical Trials

February 05, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Science and technology innovator Danaher Corp. (DHR) launched Monday a strategic collaboration with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, with the goal of improving patient safety by addressing a leading cause of failure in clinical trials.

As part of the Danaher Beacons program, the multi-year collaboration aims to improve liver organoid technology as a drug toxicity screening solution for safeguarding patients, which could accelerate development of new therapies and potentially save billions of dollars in wasted research and development productivity each year.

More than 20% of clinical trials fail due to drug-induced liver injury (DILI), which leads to as much as $3 billion annually in lost effort. Molecular Devices, a Danaher subsidiary and leading high-performance life science solutions provider, will build on a long-standing relationship with Cincinnati Children's to lead the Beacon's work.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.