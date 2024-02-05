Danaher, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Partner To Improve Patient Safety In Early Clinical Trials

(RTTNews) - Science and technology innovator Danaher Corp. (DHR) launched Monday a strategic collaboration with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, with the goal of improving patient safety by addressing a leading cause of failure in clinical trials.

As part of the Danaher Beacons program, the multi-year collaboration aims to improve liver organoid technology as a drug toxicity screening solution for safeguarding patients, which could accelerate development of new therapies and potentially save billions of dollars in wasted research and development productivity each year.

More than 20% of clinical trials fail due to drug-induced liver injury (DILI), which leads to as much as $3 billion annually in lost effort. Molecular Devices, a Danaher subsidiary and leading high-performance life science solutions provider, will build on a long-standing relationship with Cincinnati Children's to lead the Beacon's work.

