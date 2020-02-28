Danaher Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DHR

In trading on Friday, shares of Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $144.57, changing hands as low as $141.22 per share. Danaher Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHR's low point in its 52 week range is $123.50 per share, with $169.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.95. The DHR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.