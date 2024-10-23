Danaher Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DHR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $255.68, changing hands as low as $254.20 per share. Danaher Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHR's low point in its 52 week range is $182.09 per share, with $281.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $256.60. The DHR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

