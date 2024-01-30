News & Insights

Markets
DHR

Danaher Bottom Line Declines In Q4; Sees Weak Non-GAAP Core Revenue In Q1, FY24 - Update

January 30, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.08 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $2.21 billion, or $2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $6.41 billion from $7.13 billion last year.

Outlook

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company expects non-GAAP core revenue will be down high-single digits year-over-year.

For full year 2024, non-GAAP core revenue is expected to be down low-single digits year-over-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.