Danaher Bottom Line Declines In Q4; Sees Weak Non-GAAP Core Revenue In Q1, FY24 - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.08 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $2.21 billion, or $2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $6.41 billion from $7.13 billion last year.

Outlook

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company expects non-GAAP core revenue will be down high-single digits year-over-year.

For full year 2024, non-GAAP core revenue is expected to be down low-single digits year-over-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.