Danaher Boosts Q4 Revenue Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ahead of President and Chief Executive Officer Rainer Blair commenting on the company's fourth quarter 2020 performance in a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference later on Wednesday, Danaher Corp. (DHR) said Blair communicate that fourth quarter 2020 core revenue growth including Cytiva is expected to be above the Company's previously announced guidance, driven primarily by better performance in its Life Sciences and Diagnostics segments.

For the fourth quarter 2020, estimated revenues increased approximately 38.5% year-over-year, with approximately 15.0% estimated adjusted core revenue growth including Cytiva.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 32.4 percent to $6.44 billion for the quarter.

The company had previously expected adjusted core revenue growth for the fourth quarter, including Cytiva, to be in the low-double digit range.

