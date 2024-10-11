Danaher to Benefit From Business Strength Amid Headwinds

Danaher Corporation DHR is poised to benefit from strength in its clinical diagnostics business, backed by growth in Leica Biosystems and Beckman Colter Diagnostics units. The company has been witnessing positive responses for its new products like Aperio GT 450 DX and Access NT ProBNP, both of which received the FDA 510K clearance. Also, higher demand for respiratory and non-respiratory disease tests augers well for DHR’s molecular diagnostics business.



The company believes in expanding its market presence, solidifying its customer base and enhancing product offerings through acquisitions. The acquisition of Abcam plc (in December 2023) expanded DHR’s Life Sciences segment. Abcam's long track record of innovation, outstanding product quality and breadth of antibody portfolio are expected to help Danaher solve some pertaining healthcare challenges. Acquisitions boosted its total revenues by 2% in the second quarter.



Danaher remains committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payouts and share buybacks. For instance, in 2023, it paid out dividends worth $821 million, an increase of 0.4% year over year. Also, dividend payouts totaled $377 million in the first half of 2024. In February 2024, Danaher hiked its dividend by 12.5% to 27 cents per share.



As part of the Danaher Business System (DBS) initiatives, disciplined cost management, enhanced productivity and pricing actions have supported the company’s performance. While lower volumes in Biotechnology and Life Sciences are expected to weigh on margins in 2024, the benefits of the DBS initiatives are likely to offer respite. For 2024, Danaher expects an adjusted operating profit margin of 29%, indicating an increase of 30 basis points year over year.



However, weakness in Danaher’s Instrument businesses, due to lower demand in the global pharma and biotech markets, has been weighing on the Life Sciences segment. The company has been witnessing a sales decline in mass spectrometry, flow cytometry & lab automation solutions and microscopy businesses owing to soft demand for equipment in major end-markets.



High debt levels have also been a concern for the company. Danaher exited the second quarter with a long-term debt of $16.3 billion. Its current liabilities were $6.7 billion, higher than the cash equivalents of $2.4 billion.



It also operates in the highly competitive healthcare and industrial markets, comprising well-recognized providers of diagnostics and research-based products and services. The company, which belongs to the Zacks Diversified Operations industry, faces stiff competition from several companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, Agilent Technologies, Inc. A and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. MTD.

