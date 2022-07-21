Danaher Backs FY22 Adj. Business Core Revenue Growth View - Update

(RTTNews) - Science and technology innovator Danaher Corp. (DHR), while reporting weak second-quarter earnings, on Thursday said it expects third-quarter non-GAAP base business core revenue growth to be in the high-single digit percent range.

For the full year 2022, the company continues to expect non-GAAP base business core revenue growth will be in the high-single digit percent range.

In its second quarter, net earnings were $1.7 billion or $2.25 per share, down 1.5 percent from last year. Adjusted net earnings per share were $2.76,

Revenues increased 7.5 percent year-over-year to $7.8 billion. Core revenue growth was 9.5 percent.

