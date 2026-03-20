DANA Stock Up 34% YTD: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock Now?

Dana Inc. DAN is a global leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for on-highway vehicles. The company’s portfolio enhances the efficiency, performance and sustainability of light and commercial vehicles.

The company has two operating segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems (Light Vehicle) and Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems (Commercial Vehicle).

Year to date, Dana shares have outperformed the broader industry and sector. DAN’s shares have rallied 34.2% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 5.2% decline and the auto sector’s 10% fall during the same period.

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What Supports the Investment Case for DAN?

Structural Margin Expansion Driven by Cost Actions: The company delivered $248 million in savings and expects a $325 million run-rate entering 2026, including the elimination of stranded costs of $40 million tied to the off-highway divestiture. The profitability improvement in 2025 reflects the company’s accelerated cost savings efforts. This initiative is expected to remain a major contributor to margin expansion. Dana expects adjusted EBITDA for 2026 to be around $800 million, which represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 10-11%and an improvement of about 250 basis points over 2025.

Backlog Supports Revenue Stability Despite Market Volatility: Dana secured a $750 million multi-year backlog even amid disruption within EV markets. Approximately $200 million of this backlog is incorporated into the 2026 plan, providing visibility into future revenues.

Strong Balance Sheet & Investor-friendly Moves: After completing the off-highway divestiture, the company used the proceeds to repay debt and materially improve its financial position. The company reported roughly $1.9 billion of debt reduction and liquidity of about $1.8 billion. The strengthened balance sheet and lower leverage are expected to provide financial flexibility to tap into growth opportunities. The company returned more than $700 million to shareholders during 2025 and increased its quarterly dividend by 20% to 12 cents per share in February 2026. DAN expanded its share repurchase authorization to $2 billion through 2030, signaling confidence in achieving its long-term financial objectives.

Key Risks for DAN Stock

Volume Weakness to Pressure Sales: Lower volumes are projected to reduce revenues by roughly $95 million in 2026, mainly due to weaker demand in traditional commercial vehicle markets. Continued softness in electric-vehicle and light-vehicle platforms is weighing on the battery and electronics cooling business.

Elevated Capital Spending for Program Launches: Dana expects capital expenditures to increase as it supports new business launches and operational investments. Net capital spending is projected at approximately $325 million in 2026, up about $70 million year over year. Higher spending levels may pressure near-term cash flow despite supporting future operational growth.

Final Thoughts for DAN Stock

Dana appears well positioned for continued growth, supported by disciplined execution and improving operational efficiency. Strong cost-saving initiatives and steady backlog conversion are enhancing earnings visibility and reinforcing margin expansion. The company’s strengthened balance sheet improves its financial flexibility, further supporting its ability to invest in growth while maintaining shareholder-friendly capital allocation. These factors collectively position Dana to deliver consistent operational progress and sustained profitability improvement over time.

Looking ahead, improving EBITDA guidance and ongoing shareholder returns strengthen the broader investment narrative. Backed by operational momentum and deleveraging progress, the outlook remains constructive.

With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Dana presents an appealing opportunity for investors seeking exposure to a fundamentally improving automotive supplier.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Modine Manufacturing MOD and Blue Bird BLBD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.4% and 176.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 34 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 1 cent and 4 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4.1%. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has improved 16 cents in the past 30 days. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2027 has improved 26 cents in the past 60 days.

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Dana Incorporated (DAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.