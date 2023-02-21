Dana Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.74, changing hands as low as $15.33 per share. Dana Inc shares are currently trading off about 17.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.17 per share, with $22.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.