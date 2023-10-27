Dana sees 'significant impact' from UAW strikes to North American operations

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Dana DAN.N said on Friday its operations in North America were "significantly impacted" by the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) union strikes against automakers, while outlining the expected financial hit from them.

Dana supplies axles, driveshafts and transmissions to the Detroit Three automakers — General Motors GM.N, Ford Motor F.N and Stellantis NV STLAM.MI.

"The UAW strike is significantly impacting a number of our operations in North America while our heavy-vehicle business and operations in the rest of the world are largely unaffected," said Dana's chief financial officer Timothy Kraus.

The company expects its full-year sales to be $10.7 billion if UAW strikes through Oct. 31, or $10.2 billion with strikes through Dec. 31.

Dana expects its full-year adjusted earnings per share to be 80 cents assuming the strike continues through Oct.31, or 30 cents with strike through Dec. 31.

Dana in July had forecast annual sales of $10.45 billion to $10.95 billion, and annual adjusted EPS to be between $0.65 and $1.05.

GM and Ford have pulled their full-year forecasts this week to account for impacts from the UAW strikes.

Earlier this week, consultancy firm Anderson Economic Group estimated the economic losses related to supplier wages and earnings of about $2.78 billion through the fifth week of the strike.

US auto strike's economic fallout starts to hurt global businesses

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

