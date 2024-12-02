Dana rises 14.9%

Dana (DAN) is up 14.9%, or $1.49 to $11.49.
Read More on DAN:
- Dana rises 12.2%
- Dana upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
- Dana rises 5.9%
- Dana Holding Announces Leadership Change and Strategic Shift
- Dana backs FY24 revenue view $10.2B-$10.4B, consensus $10.38B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.