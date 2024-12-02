Dana rises 12.2%

Dana (DAN) is up 12.2%, or $1.22 to $11.22.
- Dana upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
- Dana rises 5.9%
- Dana Holding Announces Leadership Change and Strategic Shift
- Dana backs FY24 revenue view $10.2B-$10.4B, consensus $10.38B
- Dana names R. Bruce McDonald as CEO, effective immediately
