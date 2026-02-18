Markets
DAN

Dana Q4 Sales Rise; Confirms FY26 Sales Outlook

February 18, 2026 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dana, Inc. (DAN) reported Wednesday that net sales for the fourth quarter increased to $1.87 billion from $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, driven by increased demand for key light truck programs offsetting lower market demand for commercial trucks.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.00 to $3.00 per share on sales between $7.30 billion and $7.70 billion. In Wednesday's pre-market trading, DAN is trading on the NYSE at $33.00, up $0.13 or 0.40 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.