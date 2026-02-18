Dana Q4 Sales Rise; Confirms FY26 Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Dana, Inc. (DAN) reported Wednesday that net sales for the fourth quarter increased to $1.87 billion from $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, driven by increased demand for key light truck programs offsetting lower market demand for commercial trucks.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.00 to $3.00 per share on sales between $7.30 billion and $7.70 billion. In Wednesday's pre-market trading, DAN is trading on the NYSE at $33.00, up $0.13 or 0.40 percent.

