Dana Q4 Results Miss Estimates; Guides FY24 EPS Well Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dana, Inc. (DAN) reported Tuesday a net loss attributable to the parent company for the fourth quarter of $39 million or $0.27 per share, sharply narrower than $179 million or $1.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the quarter were $0.08 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter decreased to $2.49 billion from $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.35 to $0.85 per share on sales between $10.65 billion and $11.15 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.26 per share on revenues of $10.98 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.