News & Insights

Markets
DAN

Dana Q2 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Cuts Annual Sales Outlook - Update

July 31, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, Dana Incorporated (DAN) has reduced its sales outlook to $10.45 billion-$10.95 billion from the previous guidance of $10.65 billion - $11.15 billion, to reflect weak demand for electric vehicles.

The company continues to expect earnings per share in the range of $0.35 to $0.85.

The company also provided adjusted EPS outlook of $0.80 to $1.30 for the year.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1 per share on revenue of $10.83 billion.

Q2 Results:

Dana reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dana Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $45 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.738 billion from $2.748 billion last year.

Dana Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.738 Bln vs. $2.748 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.