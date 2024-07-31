Dana Q2 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Cuts Annual Sales Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, Dana Incorporated (DAN) has reduced its sales outlook to $10.45 billion-$10.95 billion from the previous guidance of $10.65 billion - $11.15 billion, to reflect weak demand for electric vehicles.

The company continues to expect earnings per share in the range of $0.35 to $0.85.

The company also provided adjusted EPS outlook of $0.80 to $1.30 for the year.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1 per share on revenue of $10.83 billion.

Q2 Results:

Dana reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dana Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $45 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.738 billion from $2.748 billion last year.

Dana Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.738 Bln vs. $2.748 Bln last year.

