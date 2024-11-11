Dana price target lowered to $14 from $16 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Dana (DAN) to $14 from $16 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm reduced estimates following the company’s “mixed” Q3 report. The firm says Dana spoke of softening end market demand impacting both Q4 and continuing into 2025.

