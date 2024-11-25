Dana names R. Bruce McDonald as CEO, effective immediately

Dana (DAN) announced the appointment of R. Bruce McDonald, a member of the Dana Board of Directors, as Chairman and CEO, effective immediately. McDonald’s appointment follows the retirement of James Kamsickas as CEO and his departure from the Board. Kamsickas will remain as an advisor to the company through March 2025 to support the transition. The Board has retained a leading executive search firm to identify the company’s next permanent CEO.

