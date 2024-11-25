News & Insights

Stocks
DAN

Dana names R. Bruce McDonald as CEO, effective immediately

November 25, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Dana (DAN) announced the appointment of R. Bruce McDonald, a member of the Dana Board of Directors, as Chairman and CEO, effective immediately. McDonald’s appointment follows the retirement of James Kamsickas as CEO and his departure from the Board. Kamsickas will remain as an advisor to the company through March 2025 to support the transition. The Board has retained a leading executive search firm to identify the company’s next permanent CEO.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DAN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.