Dana Inc's Stock Fell 13% In The Last Week, Will It Rebound?

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN), a supplier of axles, driveshafts, transmissions, sealing, digital equipment and others for conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, saw its stock fall by 10% in the last twenty-one days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 1.3% over the last twenty-one trading days. The company saw its stock fall after they announced that they withdrew the filing with German regulators with respect to the previously announced acquisition by Dana of a portion of Modine’s light-vehicle thermal business due to concerns raised by the German regulators. They intend to submit the revised transaction to authorities in Germany once a definitive agreement is reached between the companies. The stock further suffered as the market fell as the Fed moved up its rate hike timeline due to inflationary concerns. Now, is DAN stock poised to grow? We believe that there is a 51% chance of a rise in DAN stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Dana Inc’s Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: DAN -9%, vs. S&P500 -1%; Underperformed market

(5% event probability)

Dana’s stock declined 9% over a five day trading period ending 6/21/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 1%

over a five day trading period ending 6/21/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 1% A change of -9% or more over five trading days has a 5% event probability, which has occurred 124 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Ten Days: DAN -14%, vs. S&P500 -0.3%; Underperformed market

(4% event probability)

Dana’s stock declined 14% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.3%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.3% A change of -14% or more over ten trading days has a 4% event probability, which has occurred 101 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: DAN -10%, vs. S&P500 1.3%; Underperformed market

(16% event probability)

Dana’s stock declined 10% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.3%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.3% A change of -10% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 16% event probability, which has occurred 400 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

While Dana Inc’s stock may have moved, it is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Dana Inc Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how Dana Inc’s compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.