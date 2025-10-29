Dana Incorporated Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Dana Incorporated (DAN) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $83 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $4 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $1.917 billion from $1.897 billion last year.

Dana Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $83 Mln. vs. $4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.917 Bln vs. $1.897 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.3 to $7.5 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.