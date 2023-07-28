Dana Incorporated Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dana Incorporated (DAN) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $30 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $8 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dana Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $54 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $2.748 billion from $2.586 billion last year.

Dana Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $30 Mln. vs. $8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q2): $2.748 Bln vs. $2.586 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.65 to $1.05 Full year revenue guidance: $10.45 to $10.95 Bln

