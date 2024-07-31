Dana Incorporated Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dana Incorporated (DAN) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dana Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $45 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.738 billion from $2.748 billion last year.

Dana Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.738 Bln vs. $2.748 Bln last year.

